Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.05% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 312,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,444. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

