Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.33

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 1102255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,153,887,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,662,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

