Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.08.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLOB

Globant Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:GLOB traded up $12.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.90. 1,423,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $232.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.