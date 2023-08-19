Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.83 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72- EPS.

Globant Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $232.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 110.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

