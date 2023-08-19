GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.95. 1,163,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,889 shares of company stock worth $2,208,347 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

