Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.