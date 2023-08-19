Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 2,719,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,003. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after buying an additional 184,451 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 105,329 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.