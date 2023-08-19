Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 10,154 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $618,175.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,407.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $803,727.96.

On Monday, August 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,483 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $596,480.70.

On Friday, August 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22.

On Wednesday, August 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $6,500.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16.

On Tuesday, June 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,445,585.18.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

