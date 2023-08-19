GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CAO Charles Lafrades Sells 7,571 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GoPro Stock Up 1.9 %

GPRO opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in GoPro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

