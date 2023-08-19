Governance OHM Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $135,022.10 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,859.97 or 0.10964256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
