Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 221,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 307,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 85,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

View Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

KO opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $263.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.