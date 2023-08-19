Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

