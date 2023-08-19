Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 314 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

