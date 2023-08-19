Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $157.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.