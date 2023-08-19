Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

