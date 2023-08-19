Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $206.40 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Shares of BABA opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

