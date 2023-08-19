Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $408.54 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.72. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

