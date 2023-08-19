Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $489.18 Million in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

