Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,358,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

