Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

