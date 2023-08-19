Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $391.29 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $60.82 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

