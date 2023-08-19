Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $215.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.14. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

