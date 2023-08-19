Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 0.4 %

GRP.U stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.17. 1,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.04. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

