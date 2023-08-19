Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

