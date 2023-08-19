Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 729,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

