Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance
Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,195. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,492.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
