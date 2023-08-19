Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,195. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,492.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1,368.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 149,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,674,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 70,852 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.