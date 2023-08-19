Grey Street Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 1,989,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

