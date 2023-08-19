Grey Street Capital LLC Invests $89,000 in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Immersion by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Immersion by 2,695.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.05. 359,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.42. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.