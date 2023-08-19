Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE SHOP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,153,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,256,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
