Grey Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,650. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.