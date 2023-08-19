Grey Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,650. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

