Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 347,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,440,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 260.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,798 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,575,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 832,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
