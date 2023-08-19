Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 347,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,440,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 260.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,798 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,575,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 832,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

