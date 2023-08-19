Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $277.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,928. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

