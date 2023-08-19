GSK (NYSE:GSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 3,384,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

