Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

