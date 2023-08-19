Guess? (NYSE:GES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GES. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of GES traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 557,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Guess? has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Guess?’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

