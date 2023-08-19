Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWRE. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.13. 691,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,408. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,572,740,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

