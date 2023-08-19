Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Shares of HBI opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

