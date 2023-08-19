Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

HMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 2,783,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,827. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

