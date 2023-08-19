HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
HashiCorp Stock Up 1.2 %
HashiCorp stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.13. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $39.86.
HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
