HC Wainwright Cuts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $1.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTZ

Intrusion Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Intrusion stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.26. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.