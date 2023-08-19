Head to Head Analysis: American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) vs. Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International and Wag! Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01 Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.60 -$38.57 million ($1.80) -1.26

Analyst Recommendations

American International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American International and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 198.67%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than American International.

Profitability

This table compares American International and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group -58.72% -500.57% -67.72%

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

