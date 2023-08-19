Head-To-Head Analysis: Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.58 million N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.45) -6.13

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mexus Gold US and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 253.26%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -126.36% Perpetua Resources N/A -33.63% -28.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Mexus Gold US

(Get Free Report)

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.