Head-To-Head Analysis: OmniAb (OABI) and Its Rivals

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OmniAb to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s rivals have a beta of 5.60, meaning that their average stock price is 460% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million -$22.33 million -24.74 OmniAb Competitors $1.55 billion $69.86 million 0.39

Analyst Ratings

OmniAb’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OmniAb and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 45 711 1210 29 2.61

OmniAb presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.75%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 19.05%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -983.54% -108.33% -23.65%

Summary

OmniAb beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

