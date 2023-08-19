Head to Head Contrast: Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) vs. West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carmell Therapeutics and West Pharmaceutical Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Carmell Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell Therapeutics N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 9.92 $585.90 million $6.86 56.53

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell Therapeutics N/A -52.29% 1.25% West Pharmaceutical Services 18.10% 22.36% 16.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Carmell Therapeutics and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.5% of Carmell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carmell Therapeutics and West Pharmaceutical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carmell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus target price of $350.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.74%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Carmell Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Carmell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Carmell Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Carmell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.