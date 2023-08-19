Head to Head Contrast: New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 24.50% 1.07% 1.06% Repsol 4.82% 22.53% 10.06%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $210,000.00 N/A $180,000.00 $0.02 51.85 Repsol $78.85 billion 0.25 $4.48 billion $2.40 6.27

This table compares New Concept Energy and Repsol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Concept Energy and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 1 4 4 0 2.33

Repsol has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Repsol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repsol is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repsol beats New Concept Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

