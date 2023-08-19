Head-To-Head Survey: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) vs. Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -64.98% -40.01% -33.54% ANSYS 24.12% 11.83% 8.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenet Fintech Group and ANSYS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ANSYS 1 3 4 0 2.38

ANSYS has a consensus target price of $317.45, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and ANSYS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $84.52 million 0.28 -$40.84 million ($0.45) -0.46 ANSYS $2.07 billion 12.29 $523.71 million $6.00 48.77

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANSYS beats Tenet Fintech Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers electromagnetic field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, and materials and chemical processing industries. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

