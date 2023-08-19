Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 369,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.