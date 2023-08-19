HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
HealthStream Stock Performance
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.
