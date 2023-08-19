Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.96 ($0.10). Approximately 18,667,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 5,959,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.76 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of £62.42 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 15 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 3,590 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include four prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 910 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

