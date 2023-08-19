Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires 147,774 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 17.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 21.36% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $80,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $44.55. 96,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,562. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

